The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office’s team, County Law Strong, won the Special Olympics of Arkansas 2023 fire truck pull at the 42nd annual Toad Suck Daze festival in downtown Conway.
The County Law Strong team consisted of Andrew Dixon, William Lipsmeyer, Jordon McDaniel, Chris Derrick, Tommy Hall, Eric Woodward, Chad Pruett, Todd Aitken, Landon Rappold and Brandon Jones.
