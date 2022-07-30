Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is no longer able to provide all students with free meals, the district announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.
For the 2021-22 school year, all students at CPSD were eligible for free lunches thanks to federal funding provided in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With those funds no longer available for the district to pay for its food services, families are encouraged to apply for the district’s free and reduced lunch program, CPSD’s announcement read.
Rates for the free and reduced meal program start at free for families who qualify and go up to 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. The regular price of breakfast at CPSD is $1.50, while lunches are set at $2.35 for kindergarten through fourth-grade students and $2.60 for fifth grade through high school.
Applications for the free and reduced meal program are available online at www.ezmealapp.com. All families must apply for the program if they want to be eligible for free or reduced meals, even if they have been approved in previous years, the district said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
