Conway Public Schools (CPSD) is no longer able to provide all students with free meals, the district announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

For the 2021-22 school year, all students at CPSD were eligible for free lunches thanks to federal funding provided in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With those funds no longer available for the district to pay for its food services, families are encouraged to apply for the district’s free and reduced lunch program, CPSD’s announcement read.

