Pat Harris, a longtime federal prosecutor, has announced his retirement from the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO). Harris, who has held various roles at the USAO including Acting United States Attorney, began as a law clerk in 1983.

Harris returned to the USAO in 1985 as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and the Law Enforcement Coordinator and became an Assistant United States Attorney in 1987. Since that time, he has been a true leader through his tireless work in the pursuit of justice.

