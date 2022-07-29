Pat Harris, a longtime federal prosecutor, has announced his retirement from the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO). Harris, who has held various roles at the USAO including Acting United States Attorney, began as a law clerk in 1983.
Harris returned to the USAO in 1985 as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and the Law Enforcement Coordinator and became an Assistant United States Attorney in 1987. Since that time, he has been a true leader through his tireless work in the pursuit of justice.
Harris became Criminal Chief in May 2007 and remained in that position until February 2013, when he was appointed First Assistant United States Attorney, second in command of the entire office, and remained in this role until becoming Acting United States Attorney in March 2017, when he served and led the office. He has also served as Professional Responsibility Officer, Organized Crime Chief, Violent Crime Coordinator, and is currently Senior Litigation Counsel.
In addition to his leadership roles as an attorney, Harris took on numerous other responsibilities during his time in federal service. He served as Acting Administrative Officer, and in that capacity filled 13 vacancies at the USAO. He volunteered with Evaluation and Review Staff (EARS) and participated in 25 evaluations of other offices across the country, often serving as Team Leader.
Harris played a major role in reducing gang violence in central Arkansas in the 1990s through his dedicated pursuit of violent crime prosecutions. He received the Attorney General’s Director’s Award in 1996 and 2000 for superior performance as an AUSA. Harris has prosecuted some of the most complex cases in the district, including death penalty cases, large drug trafficking organizations, and significant fraud cases.
Harris’ courtroom skills and experience have been an invaluable asset, and one that he often shared as a mentor to other prosecutors. His unique ability to motivate, encourage, and inspire others had led to an increased sense of family among his coworkers at the USAO.
The United States Attorney’s Office celebrated Harris’ retirement with an event on Thursday, when more than one hundred friends and colleagues gathered to reflect on Harris’ accomplishments and contributions to the federal justice system. His dedication and expertise will be sorely missed, and the USAO wishes him well.
