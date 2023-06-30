Feline care at the CAWU

Editor’s note: This is the third installment of the Log Cabin Democrat’s monthly series about feline life at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) on Highway 64, just west of Hogan Lane.
Except for Sunday, the workday for some CAWU staff members begins at 6 a.m., long before the shelter’s Monday-Friday operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday operating hours of 9 a.m. to noon.
Their early morning regime for felines includes cleaning kennels and litter boxes, making sure each cat has food and water, giving medicine to those felines that need it and engaging in socialization activities with as many animals as time permits.
For Kennel Technician Jasmyne Jones, the most rewarding aspect of feline care is “when a cat that is scared, unsocialized, sick or injured becomes happy and well in our care.”
Customer Service Representative Kaitlyn Britto agrees.
“I love the socialization process,” Britto said. “Watching a cat or kitten go from hissing or cowering in a corner to soliciting attention from anyone who walks into the cat room is heartwarming,” she continued.
It’s not always easy, however, to socialize a rescue kitten or adult feline.
“Some cats are particularly hard to read when it comes to body language,” Britto noted, “so knowing how much to interact with them when trying to socialize them can be challenging.”
“One of the hardest feline behaviors to deal with is when a cat is surrendered by its owner, and it’s so scared it acts out aggressively,” Customer Service Representative Brittney Wright said. “It’s very important for us to establish substantial trust with it,” she added.
“The ultimate goal is adoption,” Jones concluded. “I try my best to provide love and care until each cat finds a forever home.”
