Feline care at the CAWU

Customer Service Representative Brittney Wright helps to socialize two recent arrivals at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.

 Anne Dayer / Submitted photo

Editor’s note: This is the third installment of the Log Cabin Democrat’s monthly series about feline life at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) on Highway 64, just west of Hogan Lane.

Except for Sunday, the workday for some CAWU staff members begins at 6 a.m., long before the shelter’s Monday-Friday operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday operating hours of 9 a.m. to noon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.