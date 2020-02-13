Authorities have identified and charged the man they believe to be responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian along Interstate 40 in October.
Kevin Wayne Boyce, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class D felony, following a pedestrian crash that left Monica Elaine Wood dead.
The 40-year-old Greenbrier woman was found dead about 40 feet from the roadway along Interstate 40 near mile marker 132 on Oct. 6. Her family had reported her missing on Oct. 5.
The day after Wood’s body was recovered, the owner of Amazing Grace Cleaning Services contacted police about one of his now-former employees.
Boyce, who was an employee of Amazing Grace Cleaning Services, reportedly “blacked out” and “struck something” early in the morning on Oct. 4 when headed back to the office from Little Rock.
Stephen Ardeneaux, owner of Amazing Grace Cleaning Services, had also reached out to police the day of the crash. The business owner said he first contacted the Conway Police Department around 8 a.m. Oct. 4 to report his employee had hit something while driving a company van earlier that day. Ardeneaux later reached out to state police after learning a body was recovered in the area of the crash his employee was reportedly involved in.
Arkansas State Police Special Agent Greg Bray went to A&J Collision Repair to assess the vehicle’s damages after speaking with the owner of Amazing Grace Cleaning Services. According to the affidavit, he noted the vehicle had “major” damage to “the right headlight area, grill, fender and windshield.”
There were also hair fibers found int he front wiper blades and windshield area, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed Friday against Boyce.
When questioned by police about the crash, Boyce reportedly admitted to hitting something near the Dave Ward Drive exit when headed back to Conway from Little Rock on the morning in question.
At first, the Conway man said that he knew “he hit something but didn’t know what.” However, according to the affidavit, Boyce later said he knew he struck someone with the work vehicle on the morning in question and offered to pay his boss back for the damages.
“Boyce said after he hit whatever it was, he pulled over, got out and looked at the damage on the van and didn’t know what to do,” the affidavit reads in part. “Boyce stated he was ‘freaking out’ and did not what to do.”
While speaking with Agent Bray about the incident, Boyce said he didn’t know why he never called police when he initially pulled over or even when he made it to the shop.
“I knew I hit somebody …,” he reportedly admitted.
If found guilty, Boyce faces up to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and could be ordered to pay a fine up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.