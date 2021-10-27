Melissa Felty has been promoted to the position of director of Financial Operations Administrative Cost for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
In her new role, she will be overseeing the payroll, administrative cost management and budget, accounts payable, Federal Employee Program (FEP) accounting and intercompany settlement areas.
In her more than 30 years with Arkansas Blue Cross, Felty has served in several positions in financial services.
Felty holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and is a certified public accountant.
