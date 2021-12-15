Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be deploying two teams Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. to assess the damages in the areas impacted by the historic tornadoes on Friday.
FEMA will be estimating the cost of damages the tornadoes caused, specifically in northwest Arkansas, alongside Arkansas’ own team.
Hutchinson said Tuesday that 307 structures were damaged in the storms including 61 being completely destroyed, 82 having major damages, 121 having minor damages and 44 that were impacted “in some way.” These damaged buildings included cotton gins and rice companies, some of Arkansas’ top exports.
The storm caused 12,000 Arkansans to lose power. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,200 Arkansans were still without power.
Hutchinson also announced some good news when it comes to the COVID-19 cases in the state, showing a downward trend from last week with 782 new cases being reported over the 24 hours prior to the media briefing. Also, while there were eight new Arkansans being admitted to the hospital Monday, there was one fewer on a ventilator.
Hutchinson also gave an overview of the state’s COVID-19 cases compared to a year ago with Dec. 14 being the anniversary of the state’s vaccine program. Vaccines first became available in the state one year ago, and last year 1,050 Arkansans were hospitalized compared to the 518 that were in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday.
Arkansas also reported 20,691 active cases in the state this time last year and currently 7,323, which is down about 65 percent.
In the year since the state’s vaccine program began, 3.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to 1.8 million Arkansans. Currently, almost 64 percent of eligible Arkansans, those who are 5 years old and up, have been given at least one does of the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.