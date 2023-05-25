Nine people appeared Wednesday before United States Magistrate Judge Joe. J. Volpe after being arrested Tuesday morning on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl between June 2022 and March 2023.

Andre Kimble, 40, of Little Rock, and nine others were named in this latest round of indictments related to “Operation Hartbreak Kid.”

