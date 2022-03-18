Amy Polk Ferdowsian is running for re-election for the Conway School Board, Zone 1. Her nearly five years on the board has enhanced her understanding of what it takes to help lead a successful school district. During that time, she has learned fiscally conservative leadership, something she hopes to continue in her role as a board member. Her experience on the board has enriched her knowledge about the operations of the Conway Public School district, as well as giving her an appreciation for the role of a School Board. Her favorite part of serving as a board member has been learning about each school in the district and the distinct and important culture each one brings to the whole.
Ferdowsian embraces the mission of public schools to provide education for all students. She believes that by supporting and improving the opportunities provided through public school education, our community gains productive citizens and leaders who help our city and state grow and thrive. All students need the opportunity to gain the skills to succeed in life, wherever their career or path in life takes them, and our schools must provide those capacities.
Ferdowsian is a proud Ida Burns alum and a Conway High School graduate. She earned a BA in Biology from Hendrix College and a Masters in Secondary Education from UALR. She also taught middle school science for Indianapolis Public Schools and high school science for Mayflower Public Schools, as well as coaching volleyball, basketball, and track for Mayflower. Amy taught for the Biology Department of Hendrix College and for the Exercise and Sports Science Department of UCA. As a parent, Ferdowsian served as the PTO President for Theodore Jones Elementary. She brings the perspective of someone who has been a student, a parent, and an educator in our local schools, and her deep experience with education at all levels in central Arkansas has served her well on the board.
Ferdowsian works well as a member of a team, but she has also shown her willingness to lead. As president of the PTO, she served for 2 years and helped provide support for their teachers and necessities for students in need. Today, Ferdowsian serves as the School Board representative for the Conway Public Schools Foundation. She was also selected for the Inaugural Cohort of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Academy. While running for the school board five years ago was her first attempt at holding a public office, she took the chance to lead again and has striven to be a person who can hear and represent a wide variety of voices in our community.
Ferdowsian is a long time Conway resident whose family is invested in the growth and success of Conway. Her husband is a podiatrist with offices in Conway and Russellville, and she has two children in Conway Public Schools. Her mother was a longtime teacher of special education in Conway Public Schools, so Amy grew up knowing about how important teachers can be in the lives of their students. She is active in her church music programs and serves as church cabinet clerk and deacon. Currently, her time is spent focused on her family, as well as volunteer and learning opportunities. Her schedule allows her to be fully present for School Board responsibilities.
Amy’s objective is for Conway Public Schools to provide an education that helps each student reach their potential. That path can and will look different for each student. Our schools need to be equipped to teach to the diversity of our students, regardless of ability or background. Because Amy has experience as a parent, teacher, and School Board member, she seeks the opportunity to communicate with educators and families who might not normally be heard. She appreciates the diversity of our schools and community, and knows that encouraging a wide range of perspectives enriches the education of all students. Amy values and supports public schools. She would appreciate your vote for re-election for Conway School Board, Zone 1 on May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.