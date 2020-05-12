The Ferguson Realty team fed around 100 workers at Conway Regional Medical Center on Saturday for National Nurses Week.
“This year’s National Nurses Week is especially meaningful as our team stands on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup said.
Karen and Robert Ferguson, who run the Ferguson Realty Team in Conway, cooked the meals and delivered them to the hospital using their food truck.
“It was on our hearts to do more in the community,” Karen said.
She said she understands the hard work nurses put into helping others, especially during the pandemic.
“My mother was a nurse when I was a kid, and I remember all the long hours she worked and how much she loved helping all of her patients get well. It means a lot to me to be able to show nurses all of their hard work is appreciated,” Karen said.
The Fergusons started the Ferguson Realty Team, which is part of ERA Team Real Estate, this year.
“When we started this business, we were making money and felt blessed, so we wanted to give back to the community,” Karen said.
The Fergusons use their business to do more than just provide service to their clients; they also use it to serve their community.
When referring to how the meals were paid for, Karen said: “We are taking [funds] out of our business money to help.”
The Tracy Tidwell team at ERA contributed as well.
The meals were not served without some obstacles.
“Food has been such a shortage here over the past few weeks or so… it was a lot less stressful after we had all the food we needed,” Robert said.
Besides the food shortages, the price of the food they purchased was more expensive than normal.
“Pre-COVID, we should have gotten the hamburger meat for about half the price [we paid],” Karen said.
The Fergusons delivered the food, which consisted of spaghetti, rolls, and green beans, in to-go boxes to keep everyone safe.
Giving away food to nurses is not the only charity work the Fergusons participate in.
“For the past nine months, we’ve been involved with Downline Institute, which is a nine-month biblical disciple program...With us recently graduating [from the institute], we just feel called to do more in the community than we’ve done in the past,” Robert said.
The Fergusons plan to continue volunteering. For instance, they are feeding the homeless through the Conway Ministry Center in June.
The Ferguson’s food donation was not the only support Conway Regional received during the pandemic.
“In addition to Karen and Robert’s generous donation, we’ve had countless individuals, groups and businesses donate food, supplies, time and more to Conway Regional,” Troup said. “To see our community come together to honor our team has been a powerful testament to the impact nurses make on the lives of those [they] serve.”
