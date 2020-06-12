A local husband and wife had a fish fry with all the trimmings for homeless people at the Conway Ministry Center on Wednesday as part of The Homeless Hub program.
Robert and Karen Ferguson, founders of the Ferguson Realty Team through the ERA TEAM real estate, said they wanted to give back to the community and do “something special” beyond donating non-perishable items.
Robert said he was moved while volunteering at the CMC’s Warming Station in 2019 with his church, Fellowship Bible Church, and wanted to be a part of its Homeless Hub program.
“It opened my eyes to the need there,” he said of volunteering at the Warming Station.
CMC Executive Director Spring Hunter said the fish fry couldn’t have come at a better time.
“The Homeless Hub at Conway Ministry Center came about to provide desperately needed services to our unsheltered homeless population during COVID-19 shutdowns,” Hunter said. “Prior to COVID-19, homeless people were able to get a variety of services around town, as well as being able to utilize public spaces such as parks, libraries, and sports facilities. With the shut-down, services have been more difficult than ever to access.”
The Faulkner County Homeless Coalition has partnered with the Conway Ministry Center to provide this “service hub” which includes hot meals, lunch packs, showers, drinking water, bathroom facilities, hygiene, clothing, first aid and outdoor living supplies, she said. They rely on donations of funds and supplies, as well as volunteers to prepare and serve meals seven days a week. This was the 13th week of operation for the Homeless Hub.
Hunter said that usually around 25-30 homeless people come for the meals but after she got the word out about the fish fry, she was expecting a crowd of around 50 people, so that’s how many people the Fergusons prepared for.
The Fergusons formed their business last year and said it was important to them that the business “reflects our personal values to help the community and serve,” Karen said.
The couple previously prepared spaghetti dinners for health care workers at Conway Regional to show appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic. They then delivered the leftover meals to Bethlehem House.
“We plan to keep serving the community,” Karen said, noting the couple would plan events “depending on when and where the need arises.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.