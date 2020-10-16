The Festival of Chairs will look a little different this year but will still be a night to celebrate the work of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA), buy fabulous auction items, enjoy a fashion show and hear from the Champion of Hope.
The festival is virtual event this year in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Virtual attendees can tune in on YouTube from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. The registration link for the auction is available on the CAA website, www.hopeandjustice.org.
This year, the festival will also be a free event.
“While we will miss seeing everyone in person, we hope that having the event virtually will allow more community members in our five-county service area to tune in and learn more about our mission, and help us raise critical funds to support the increase in children currently being served,” CAA Executive Director Tess Fletcher said.
The CAA is serving about 50% more children than it did last year, and unfortunately is providing services means expenses are running higher as well.
The organization is looking forward to the Festival of Chairs event as the biggest fundraiser of the year.
“Festival of Chairs is always such an important event for CAA — both for awareness and in raising funds needed to serve kids,” Jennifer Morehead, CAA board chair, said. “But this year it is especially critical because COVID-19 had a significant impact on our spring fundraising efforts, and because child abuse doesn't stop due to a pandemic and sadly we're seeing more children than ever who need us.”
The fashion show will showcase outfits from JC Penney’s, E. Leigh’s, Bell & Sward, Southern Savvy and The Royal We.
The event will also feature a special remembrance of former board member Cody Sublett. This year’s Champion of Hope, Madison B., will share a summary of what the CAA has done for her.
The auction will be available for a full week before the event, and registration is required to bid on any item. Included in the auction are 90 items, ranging from gift certificates to local restaurants and also a kayak. Guests can look to the website, www.hopeandjustice.org, and the Children’s Advocacy Alliance social media outlets for ways to view it live stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.