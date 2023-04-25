Arkansas youth bass fishing teams still have a little time to register for the fifth annual Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Commissioners’ Cup presented by Xpress Boats on Lake Hamilton April 29.
The deadline to sign up for the tournament is 5 p.m. April 27. The free tournament is available to any high school and junior high fishing team as long as they have participated in at least four tournaments from the state’s youth bass fishing circuits. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams in each division. In addition, the top three Senior Division teams will be awarded scholarships totaling $7,000. Current Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioners sponsor the first-place $3,000 scholarship prize.
“The Foundation loves hosting this tournament each year as we help highlight the state’s top young anglers,” Deke Whitbeck, Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation president. “We have over 60 entries so far and the fishing industry pulls out all of the stops donating prizes for the winners – and boat captains, too! We are extremely grateful for our continued presenting sponsor, Xpress Boats, for helping make this tournament one that these young anglers will never forget.”
The evening before the event, anglers will gather at Trader Bill’s Outdoors in Hot Springs for team check-in and a barbecue dinner. Participants will launch from the AGFC’s Andrew Hulsey Hatchery launch at safe light Saturday morning and return at 2 p.m. to begin weigh-in. The trophy presentation will be at 3 p.m. at the hatchery’s tournament weigh-in facility. Professional angler and Xpress Boats Elite Team Member Luke Dunkin will emcee the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.