Arkansas youth bass fishing teams still have a little time to register for the fifth annual Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Commissioners’ Cup presented by Xpress Boats on Lake Hamilton April 29.

The deadline to sign up for the tournament is 5 p.m. April 27. The free tournament is available to any high school and junior high fishing team as long as they have participated in at least four tournaments from the state’s youth bass fishing circuits. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams in each division. In addition, the top three Senior Division teams will be awarded scholarships totaling $7,000. Current Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioners sponsor the first-place $3,000 scholarship prize.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.