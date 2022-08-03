An England, Arkansas, woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against.

Niki Charles, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud Tuesday before Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall.

