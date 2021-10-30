Conway filmmaker Justin Blake Crum’s feature length directorial debut “Papaw Land” has been accepted into the St. Louis International Film Festival which features some local Conway talent.
Crum’s “Papaw Land” follows a 17-year-old named Matthew as he spends the summer with his grandfather, played by 85-year-old Conway resident John Stiritz.
“He’s had a rough year with his single mother, Christy, so she sends him to spend the summer with his grandfather in rural Arkansas, hoping he’ll straighten up with a father figure in his life,” Crum said. “Before he gets dropped off, though, he learns his grandfather and mother have a traumatic past themselves, which shocks his system.”
“Inherited trauma” is the main theme Crum says he is exploring in his feature debut and how every generation is affected by the one before it, but he says that he relates to the story on another level.
“I used to spend summers with my own grandfather, so there’s a strong personal connection to the story in that regard,” he said. “Even during the writing process, I was using those summers as a basis for the characters and dialogue as well, especially with the character of Papaw. There are lines in the movie that are straight from my grandfather’s mouth, and John delivers them so naturally it transports me back to that time and place.”
Crum used mostly Arkansas-based talent for “Papaw Land,” including John Stiritz for the title role of “Papaw,” who Crum says was the perfect person for the part.
“I can talk about John all day long,” Crum said. “I was very concerned about casting the role of Papaw, largely because I pictured the character as my own grandfather. In my mind, it would be difficult to fill those shoes. In reality, it ended up being the easiest role to fill, because John fell right in my lap.”
In his search for the role, Crum and his team put out casting notices at all the local churches in the area and Stiritz was the very first person to call Crum and be interested in the part.
“We did an audition shortly after that, and honestly I just loved talking to him,” Crum said. “He didn’t look like the character in my head, but he seemed to understand who Papaw was, and his theatre experience helped too. The more we met, the more we talked, the more confident I became that he was the right choice. And then when we put him in full wardrobe, there was no doubt. John in a trucker hat and wading boots is a sight to behold.”
Stiritz is not the only Arkansan in the film with Bismark, Arkansas’s Carson Mitchell and Little Rock’s Spring Hunter taking parts in the lead roles. The entire supporting cast is also played by residents of the Arkansas towns of Leslie and Marshall, where “Papaw Land” was filmed.
“One of true bright spots of the entire shoot was filming in Leslie,” Crum said. “We absolutely loved it there. The people welcomed us with open arms and were so supportive. We had locals who essentially became crew members, because they were helping us with everything from securing locations to preparing meals. Not to mention it’s absolutely beautiful to wake up in the mountains everyday.”
Just like finding the right person to play Papaw, it was equally as important to Crum to find the right location for Papaw’s house.
“I have really vivid memories of the way my grandpa’s house looked and felt, and I wanted to replicate that feeling for the film,” he said. “I wanted Papaw’s house, as well as the town we filmed in, to have the same rugged, southern feeling as his town did. I used those summers with him as a reference when searching for our locations, our set decorations and our costumes.”
It took three weeks to film “Papaw Land” with a small crew of only 12 people. The film was helped funded thanks to a Kickstarter campaign and Crum says that the first week of filming was extremely difficult due to having such a small crew to work with.
“You’re asking everyone to come together and run like a well-oiled machine on day one, which isn’t realistic,” he said. “It took us a few days to find our groove and get settled, but we just kept showing up and giving all we had. I couldn’t be more proud of our crew, they really carried us through.”
Crums said he drew a lot of inspiration from award winning directors like Terrence Malick and David Gordon Green when filming the project along with some Arkansas-born filmmakers like Jeff Nichols and Amman Abbasi.
“Amman had made a film in Arkansas only a few years before I made this, so he gave me confidence that it could be done well using local talent and resources,” Crum said.
“Papaw Land” will be screened both in-person and virtually during the St. Louis International Film Festival from Nov. 4 through Nov. 21 and Crum says it’s surreal that he finally is able to show his film to the public.
“Between COVID and post-production speed bumps, we’ve waited a really long time to show our film to the world,” he said. “It didn’t really sink in that the wait was over, but after a few days it just felt really humbling, like a weight was lifted. Not to mention exciting, because we’re really looking forward to celebrating with our cast and crew.”
Crum has been wanting to make a feature film since he was 17 so it’s been a goal of his for a long time.
“I was too short to play basketball in high school so I felt a huge void after my sports dreams were dashed, before they even began,” he said. “So I coped by watching way too much television. I had my own TV in my room, and I would hole up in there and watch everything.”
His love for television and movies then inspired him to start writing and filming his own short films.
“I did start to identify my love for stories, and eventually that led me to write and shoot my own short films, which was invigorating and gave me new life,” he said. “I don’t think I understood the joy of creating until then, and even now, it’s hard to stop chasing that feeling. At this point in my life, filmmaking is just what I’m trained to do, but the joy of creating is why I keep doing it.”
Crum is already ready to start on his next feature, a script he wrote for a film called “Sons & Daughter,” which he won an award for from the Individual Artist Fellowship by the Arkansas Arts Council in 2020.
“I’ve got a tip jar on my front porch if anyone is interested in investing,” Crum said.
