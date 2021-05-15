The final days of voting for three contested school board election seats in Faulkner County are set for Monday and Tuesday at two precincts in Greenbrier and Vilonia. Both precincts have offered early voting since May 11 ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.
In Vilonia, Trey Foster and Jack Martin are running to fill the district’s open Position 5 board membership. The First Baptist Church of Vilonia will host the final two days of voting in the Foster-Wilcox race with Monday voting hours set to run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. On Tuesday, polls will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier has two contested board races for voters to cast ballots on. Incumbent board member Matt Wilcox is looking to retain his Position 1 membership from challenger Ashley Hardy, while Xandra Sharpe is looking to ascend to Greenbrier’s Position 5 spot against incumbent Jennifer Hill. The Greenbrier City Events Center will host voters on Monday and Tuesday, running the same hours as in Vilonia.
Five other school board members in Faulkner County are running uncontested, County Clerk Margaret Darter said.
“All school [board election races] with uncontested candidates are being held by absentee and early voting only at the County Clerk’s Office,” Darter said.
Voters interested in casting ballots for uncontested races must vote at the County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Faulkner County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
For more on the candidates vying for contested school board seats, visit thecabin.net and click on the article at https://bit.ly/3fjF183.
