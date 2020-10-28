When you make your daily drive through the intersection of Donaghey and Dave Ward Drive, the familiar little brown church building on the corner since 1966, and the small education/office building next to it, will be missing. Peace Lutheran Church members are taking another bold step in their vision as a family gathered around Christ to eternally influence our community. As you read this, the abatement of asbestos and lead paint in the former sanctuary has been completed. Demolition of these two older buildings on the campus is scheduled to begin Wednesday, October 28. In the meantime, the Conway Fire Department has been busy using the structures for training purposes of venting rooves, structure entry, and search and rescue, to prepare the firemen for when duty calls. One could say that the former sanctuary was still giving glory to God by providing a final service to the firemen and our community. The congregation continues with the next step in its Leap of Faith (LCD 7/5/17) using the temporary sanctuary and office repurposed in the Family Life Center, while awaiting construction of new facilities.
Peace Lutheran Church members, with their Inside/Out ministry and Capital Campaign, have been making plans to build a new church facility that will serve members and help take its Gospel message to neighbors and other areas in need of Jesus’ love and peace. The congregation continues to ask God’s guidance and direction as it moves forward to sow and reap in the harvest fields of faith.
This year of COVID-19 has made it difficult to see the road ahead, yet Scripture says God has a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens, including a time to tear down and build. Peace Lutheran members have been able to hear the Word each Sunday via Peacelutheran4U on YouTube, stay in touch with other means of communication, and have drive-up communion available. Seeing the old buildings which served well over the last 50 years come down saddens many, but the good memories of lives that have been changed by God and relationships developed within and without can’t be taken away. The church’s buildings may come and go, but the Church is truly the people of God who trust that even though our bodies may return to dust in death, Jesus will raise us again to eternal life! You are invited to follow the progress and join the congregation on its journey. Peace Lutheran is located at 800 S. Donaghey Ave. Website https://peaceconway.org Phone 501-329-3854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.