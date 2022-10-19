Vilonia City Council announced that Trunk or Treat will from 5-7 p.m. Saturday during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The free event will be at the Vilonia Baseball Complex at 21 Cemetery St.
Vilonia Fire Chief Keith Hillman, on behalf of the Emergency Management and Planning Committee, reminded the audience that Vilonia is still under a burn ban.
“We’ve been asked that question about 800 times the last two days,” Hillman said.
Hillman told city council members that the Emergency Management and Planning Committee is up to 1,055 runs for the year, which is about 100 more than this time last year. He also discussed the success of the open house and county-wide cleanup, both on Oct. 8.
The Vilonia Planning Commission will meet Thursday, Nov. 3 instead of the previously scheduled Oct. 27 meeting. It will cover finalizations of the RV storage unit development and the Hill Farm subdivision.
Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew said there have been 976 reports and 62 accidents in Vilonia. He asked families to take extra precautions with their kids during Halloween.
“We are having Halloween coming up soon and so, we ask that all parents take care of their kids and watch out,” McNew said.
Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce President LaCosta Beene, spoke about its fall festival that was on Saturday, Oct. 15. There were 21 vendors that participated in the festival.
“We need to say a special thank you to the Beta club for coming out and doing face painting and to the fire department for bringing their little train. [And to] the Senior Citizens Center for allowing us to use their facilities as well as the parking lot. And I just want to say the committee that was in charge of that did an excellent job this year and everything went great,” Beene said.
She also reminded the committee that the Political Forum will be Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m at the Senior Citizens Center. This allows community members to meet their 2022 General Election candidates.
The Vilonia Chamber of Commerce partnered with the City of Vilonia to sell memorial flags for $50. They will hang along Highway 64B during each appropriate flag day, such as Independence Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. A form to purchase flags is on the Vilonia Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The chamber is also seeking new board members and anyone interested should message its Facebook account.
The sewer department is well along with its expansion but still awaiting a new line.
City council member Shawntel Robinson spoke on behalf of the Veterans Museum and reminded community members that they will host a Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 5 and Santa Day on Dec. 5.
“Both days would be good to get out and support our museum and a lot of activities for the kids and the communities,” Robinson said.
Lastly on the agenda, the city council members approved of Ordinance 2022-3 for land purchase after its third reading during the meeting.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at 18 Bise Drive. They are also live streamed on the City of Vilonia, AR Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.