A restaurant in the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center was closed Friday after a morning fire left it with roof damage.
On The Border at 1150 S. Amity Road had a fire in its exhaust system shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported in the fire. The state health department must give the all-clear before the eatery can reopen.
Officials with the health department were in route to the restaurant Friday morning. The reopening date was not immediately available.
Dispatch received the call at 8:52 a.m., Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter said. The first responding unit arrived at 8:55 a.m. Eight units responded in total.
“The fire was under control by 9:06 a.m.,” Winter said, noting that smoke “was visible through the top of the exhaust system,” coming out of the roof. “The fire was contained to that area. We believe there was some roof damage.”
On Friday afternoon, the restaurant had put up a notice that reads: "Under unfortunate circumstances we will be closed due to a structural fire until further notice. Thank you OTB Conway."
The Log Cabin Democrat will update when a reopen date is announced.
