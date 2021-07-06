Communities across Faulkner County capped off their July 4 celebrations with fireworks displays this weekend. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, four county communities held public fireworks displays this weekend, some for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Conway, attendees gathered at Beaverfork Lake Park to celebrate Freedom Fest for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. Live music and food trucks were available for festival attendees ahead of Sunday night’s fireworks display.
Area photographer Scott Hunter submitted photographs he took from Sunday night’s display to the Log Cabin on Monday. Describing conditions for picture-taking as perfect, Hunter and other festival-goers gathered on the lake, many in boats to take in the celebrations.
Two other Faulkner County communities also hosted fireworks displays on Sunday night. In Greenbrier, attendees gathered at the city’s baseball complex to watch fireworks, while Vilonia residents watched a display of their own from Vilonia High School.
A day earlier, on Saturday, Mayflower hosted its own display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.