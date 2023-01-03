First baby

Cody and Abigail Scott welcome baby boy, Lucien Ray Scott, delivered by Dr. Audrey Tobey at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 1. The 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 20.75 inches baby boy was the first baby of 2023 born at BHMC-Conway.

Abigail and Cody Scott had the first baby of 2023 born at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.

Abigail and Cody welcomed Lucien Ray Scott at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 1.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

