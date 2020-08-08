First Community Bank welcomes Jackie Bennett as vice president and commercial lender at the Conway location at 1089 Front Street. Bennett comes to First Community Bank with 30 years of banking experience and most recently served as vice president and lender for Bank OZK.
“I’m very excited to be back in a true local banking environment,” said Bennett. “First Community Bank will provide me with an avenue to fully serve all of the financial needs of my customers. I love the idea of working for a bank that believes in giving back to the communities that they serve.”
Jackie is a graduate of Quitman Public Schools and Arkansas Bankers Association School of lending, as well as other banking schools. She currently resides in Conway, has two sons, Justin and Seth, and four grandsons. Presently she serves on the board of directors with the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, where she has served as president and formerly served on the Haven board of directors.
“We are building a strong team of bankers in Conway and having Jackie with her many years of Conway banking experience is another great addition,” said Grant Gordy, community president in Conway.
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
