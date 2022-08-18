First Community Bank has announced promotions in a number of departments and branches of the organization, according to Boris Dover, the organization’s president and chief operating officer.
“We are delighted to announce our recent promotions,” Dover said. “Each of these team members has worked tirelessly in their respective roles to put community first by providing a superior level of responsive relationship banking that our customers deserve.”
Conway
- Cameron Reesor, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage originator.
- Dillon Richard, assistant vice president, commercial lending.
Bald Knob
- Megan Downs, assistant vice president, loan support assistant.
Batesville
- Dawson Angeles, secondary mortgage lock desk manager.
- Rachel Bailey, assistant vice president, assistant internal auditor.
- Angela Connell, assistant vice president, marketing and public relations.
- Tammy Foster, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage originator.
- Julie Graves, assistant vice president, graphic designer.
- Brandon Goforth, vice president, information technology support manager.
- Jody Hawkins, vice president, dealer direct commercial operations.
- Danita High, assistant vice president, culture and communications.
- Ashley Holmes, assistant vice president, consumer digital banking.
- Lindy Hopper, assistant vice president, loan support assistant.
- Annette Johnson, assistant vice president, loan support assistant.
- Brandt McDonald, vice president, retail banking.
- Teresa McDonald, assistant vice president, paralegal.
- Bill Oliva, vice president, commercial lending and diversity outreach.
- Tabatha Reilly, assistant vice president, dealer direct loan support.
- Deborah Richardson, vice president, treasury management operations manager.
- Jennifer Ryan, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage underwriter.
- Joe Smith, assistant vice president, treasury management officer.
- Katey Vinson, assistant vice president, payroll manager.
Cabot
- Latricia Davis, vice president, branch manager.
- Mindy Hindmarsh, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage originator.
- Kevin Kinard, assistant vice president, branch manager and lending.
Harrison
- Jill Criner, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage originator.
Jonesboro
- Candace Cerrato, assistant vice president, loan support assistant.
- Melanie Clark, assistant vice president, loan support assistant.
- Courtney Young, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage processing manager.
Neosho
- Dennese Lewis, vice president, branch operations.
- Keith Schneider, vice president, consumer lending.
- Searcy
- Shari Adcock, vice president, assistant branch manager and loan support.
- Heather Boyce, vice president, personal banking supervisor and branch manager.
- Stephen Longinotti, assistant vice president, secondary mortgage originator.
Community Insurance, a subsidiary of First Community Bank
- Lisha Foust, vice president, operations manager, Batesville.
- Mike Heslep, assistant vice president, insurance producer, Mountain Home.
- Shane McComas, vice president, insurance producer, Batesville.
- Sonja Wetzler, vice president, commercial lines supervisor, Little Rock.
- Nathan Price, vice president, regional manager, Arkadelphia.
