First Community Bank hosted a beam raising ceremony at the site of its future principal Conway location at 766 Harkrider Street at 10 a.m. Monday.
The property, located in the downtown district at the corner of Harkrider and Polk streets, will soon be home to a state-of-the-art banking center.
Flynco, Inc., of Little Rock, is the contractor for the project. Tim Yelvington with RPPY Architects designed the 17,000-square-foot, two-story complex.
The branch will include unique features such as charging stations for electric cars, a smoothie café, as well as a bike rack and workstation. In addition, a spacious community room will be available to the public for training and meeting purposes, or even personal events or gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.