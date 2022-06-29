First Community Bank broke ground on its 30th building at 10 a.m. Monday.
The new building will replace the temporary property at 766 Harkrider St. in Conway, thus making it the continuation of the 30th building, not the 31st building for First Community Bank.
The building will be located at the corner of Harkrider and Polk streets and will be accessible to the public from both sides. It is near the heart of downtown Conway, which is expected to provide a new supply of foot traffic for the bank.
Grant Gordy, Conway community president, spoke at the event, along with Chairman and CEO Dale Cole; President and Chief Operating Officer Boris Dover; and bank board member Charles McClain.
First Community Bank has an active banking location in Conway on 1089 Front St.
It also has locations in Batesville, Bald Knob, Beebe, Cabot, Cave City, Harrison, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mountain Home, Newport and Searcy, along with others.
Additional staffing that will be involved in the new location – including Gordy – is as follows:
Lori Melton as senior vice president business development officer.
Cameron Reesor as secondary mortgage loan originator.
Jerry Harrison as senior vice president commercial lending.
Jackie Bennett as vice president commercial lending.
Tara Mallett as assistant vice president branch operations.
Teresa Hendrix as loan support assistant.
Eduard Millan as teller/new accounts.
Gabriela Vargas as customer care representative.
Natalia Zwirek as personal banker.
Jeremy Hawkins and Brittany Lawson as representatives of the bank’s insurance agency, Community Insurance Professionals.
The new location will act as an associate to online banking, account management and – according to Gordy – will even have a place to get smoothies in it.
More information about the new First Community Bank Harkrider location can be found on the First Community Bank’s Facebook Page, by calling 870-612-3400 or by visiting www.first community.net.
According to Conwayarkansas.org, the First Community Bank was locally-owned and managed originally, and opened on August 4, 1997, in Batesville, Arkansas.
Cole discussed that not a day goes by that investors don’t talk to him and said the number of investors will only continue to grow.
With 30 locations in operation today, First Community employs more than 450 professional bankers and reports assets of $2 billion as of Nov. 10, 2021.
In a message to employees, Cole said: “It is because of each of you that our company has had the successes that we have had since 1997. You continue to go above and beyond for our customers, neighbors, our bank family members and the wonderful communities that we serve. Looking forward, I could not be more excited or grateful for our team. I’ve always said by working together, we can make good things happen for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.