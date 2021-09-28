First Community Bank has promoted Tara Mallett to secondary mortgage loan originator. Mallett will educate, advise and guide potential borrowers through the loan application process.
“I’m so excited for this next chapter in my banking career,” Mallett said. “My goal has always been to be helpful and available to my clients and referral partners, and I am thrilled that I can extend this service to the mortgage side of banking.”
Mallett has more than eleven years of banking experience, working previously in various stations and most recently, as a business development officer with First Community Bank.
Mallett is an active member of her community where she has been a member of the Conway Noon Rotary Club since 2016, and she is a graduate of the Conway Area Leadership Institution.
She earned her associate’s degree in business management from Central Baptist College. She and her spouse, Courtney, have four children: Kolden, 14, Cameron, 13, Jensyn, 8, and Cayne Steele, 5.
“Tara’s background in relationship banking will be a great resource for our customers and the community,” said Grant Gordy, community president for Conway. “I’m confident that she will excel at this position.”
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net.
