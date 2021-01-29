Batesville-based First Community Bank is opening a new banking center at 766 Harkrider St., the company announced in a YouTube video on Thursday morning.
In the 12-minute video, bank leadership traveled to several Conway landmarks and businesses and interviewed well-known city figures, including Mayor Bart Castleberry. The mayor said the addition of First Community to the city’s banking system is welcome.
“Any city that is growing progressively has to have a healthy banking community,” Castleberry said. “We have a tremendous banking community in Conway [and] we have a number of [banking] institutions which have been here for quite some time. The addition of [First Community Bank] is going to add to [Conway’s] strength.”
The property the bank is planning to develop currently houses the former Second Baptist Church. Bank leadership said they hope the new bank will make the street and corner it sits on an area of growth for Conway moving forward.
First Community Bank currently has an office in Conway on 1089 Front St.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
