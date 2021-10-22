First Community Bank has announced the hiring of longtime banker, Janet McPhate, as assistant vice president branch manager at the financial institutions location at 766 Harkrider in downtown Conway.
With 31 years of banking experience, McPhate will be responsible for overseeing the operations at the branch while managing resources and staff as well as customer engagement.
“I am thrilled to join a strong community bank with such a focus on its customers and people,” McPhate said.
“The bank is growing and investing in the Conway community and planting roots to be a community banking partner for generations to come,” she said.
McPhate earned her associate of arts degree in administrative services from the University of Central Arkansas. She is also a graduate of the Arkansas Institute of Banking. She and her husband, Daryl, have two children, and one grandchild.
“Janet’s background and experience in banking is outstanding. Her broad experience positions her well to work with our staff and lead them to serve as trusted financial advisors to our customers,” Grant Gordy, community president for Conway, said.
“She carries a wealth of expertise, and I believe that she will be an invaluable resource to our team,” Gordy said.
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity. net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.