The first baby of 2020 in Faulkner County was born at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday at Conway Regional Medical Center.
Juan David Cordova weighed in at 6 pounds and 14 ounces to parents Domingo Cordova and Catarina DeLeon. He is the couple’s first child.
Domingo said he drove Catarina to the hospital around 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve when she started having contractions. The couple lives in Morrilton.
“I thought they were going to send us back home,” the new father said on Thursday.
After hours of being in labor but not dilating enough, Catarina was taken back for an emergency C-section.
“I was excited but scared,” Domingo said. “I am so happy they’re both doing well.”
Hospital staff presented the couple with a gift basket as it does annually for the first baby born in the year. In 2019, 1,684 babies were delivered at Conway Regional.
The couple said they were “very thankful” for the gift basket and that everything went smoothly with the C-section.
Hours later, across town
The first baby of 2020 born at Baptist Hospital-Conway was Thomas Wayne Newton.
Thomas weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was born at 10:48 a.m. to parents Kyle Newton and Jessica Hafferty of Maumelle.
The staff at Baptist also presented the couple with a gift basket for having the first baby of 2020 at that hospital.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
