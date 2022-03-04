St. Joseph Elementary School Principal Courtney Pope, along with the school’s two first grade classes, put together a time capsule on Feb. 22.
The time capsule contains many items to remember the rarity of that “Twosday,” which won’t happen again for another 400 years. The items include an Arkansas Catholic newspaper, a class photo, a COVID mask, a 2021 Bulldog Spirit shirt and a car decal.
The names of the school’s teachers, Arkansas’ governor, the President of the United States, and the current prices of gas and milk were also placed in the capsule.
It will follow these students as they move along through their school years. It won’t be opened until March 3, 2033, when they are all members of St. Joseph’s senior class.
