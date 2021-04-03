First graders at St. Joseph Elementary School had an early Easter egg hunt on school grounds Tuesday.
The first graders would gather at the starting line, anxiously awaiting the signal to begin the hunt.
When they were finished, the “hunters” would proudly hold up their collection of eggs.
Beyond the fun of searching for the mostly plastic eggs – and the treats inside them – the hunt also reminded the children of Jesus’ resurrection and his “breaking out” of the tomb where he was placed after he died on the cross.
