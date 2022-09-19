St. Joseph Elementary School’s two first-grade classes recently learned a lot about the growth and development of butterflies thanks to a grant from the St. Joseph School Endowment.

Money from class endowed funds paid for butterfly garden kits that included a live cup of baby caterpillars. They also contained pop-up mesh habitats, a chrysalis holding log, a flower-shaped butterfly feeder, a feeding dropper and sugar packets to make butterfly nectar.

