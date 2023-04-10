First graders at St. Joseph Elementary School reenacted the history of Jesus Christ’s Sacred Passion at an all-school Mass held April 5.
Titled “Way of the Cross,” the presentation traced the 14 Stations of his journey through his condemnation, crucifixion and resurrection.
