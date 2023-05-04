First Holy Communion is looked on as one of the holiest and most important times in a Roman Catholic person’s life. This Sacrament was conducted at St. Joseph Church on April 29, where 107 communicants ate consecrated bread and drank consecrated wine for the first time. Twenty-seven of those children were second graders from St. Joseph Elementary School.
