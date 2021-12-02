County budget planning for 2022 began at an at-times raucous Quorum Court Budget Committee meeting Tuesday night. At the meeting justices debated, and ultimately approved, a 12 percent cost-of-living pay increase for all county employees for 2022.
The increase will only go into effect if approved by the 13-member Quorum Court in the budget approval process.
Beginning Thursday the committee will hear budget requests from county departments. If the requests are approved – and changes may be requested – the budget is sent to the Quorum Court for vote. If the Quorum Court votes in favor of the budgets submitted by the Budget Committee, this becomes the county budget for 2022.
Just as the committee, the court may request budget changes before justices vote on a given budget.
In past years the department hearings by the budget committee were the initiation of the process. This marks the first time budget hearings began with a proposal for an across-the-board pay raise for county employees, regardless of department. Last year in December the full court voted for a 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment – alternatively addressed as a “raise” by justices during debate – which was lower than the 3 percent COLA in the proposed budget submitted to the full court by the budget committee for 2021.
The 2021 budget was based upon $12.2 million in projected funds after the required set-aside. Arkansas law requires counties to budget at 90 percent of projected revenue. County Treasurer Scott Sanson said the county has used a 12, rather than the state-mandated 10 percent figure in its budget planning.
The county is on-track to finish 2021 at as much as 15 percent above projections for the year. Sanson presented 2022 projections, the first step in the budgeting process showing an overall 12 percent increase in revenues from the previous year, ultimately allowing $14 million for appropriation by the county with $1.58 million held in reserve.
This does not include the anticipated $12.2 million in American Recovery Act funds expected for the county in 2022. (Specific application of these funds are highly restricted.)
In presenting the COLA for county employees, Budget Committee chair Justice John Pickett, after reminding those present that no budgets were being considered at that meeting, presented two factors in arriving at the 12 percent figure.
Having just heard Sanson’s report, Pickett said: “Clearly there are funds available [for departments] after we give an across-the-board increase.”
The first was the county not keeping up with the consumer price index in employee pay scales since 2015. Since 2015, Pickett said, prices have increased 8 percent. For employees to have the same buying power in 2021 as they had in 2018, an 8 percent increase was appropriate.
“My recommendation is let’s catch up,” Pickett said.
Pickett then pointed out that recent language used by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation is expected to increase costs by 4 percent in 2022. The 8 percent plus the expected 4 percent became the 12 percent figure, Pickett said.
“Let’s put it on the front end so the employees are whole at the end of the year,” Pickett said.
A debate followed, centered on the budget due to be presented by the Sheriff’s office, which included pay raises for officers.
Sheriff Tim Ryals has repeatedly stated his goal to bring department salaries higher in the coming year.
Sheriff’s Department Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley spoke with the committee, stating that the 12 percent figure covered the proposed raises for most personnel in the 2022 budget, the exception being pay for 72 jailers, with an increase of 18 percent proposed.
Currently jailers pay starts at just over $13 per hour.
The led to some back-and-forth between Wooley and Pickett regarding the difference between a cost of living adjustment and a pay raise. Pickett emphasized the COLA was to restore purchasing power, while a pay raise was an increase in wages.
After some extended discussion, including input from Ryals, Wooley agreed that the 12 percent was acceptable, with additional money being allotted for the jailers.
County Assessor Krissy Lewis said she also had employees with raises budgeted above the 12 percent margin.
The meeting opened with public comments, with a number of speakers stating that pay raises for sheriff’s deputies were, in effect, more important than pay raises for other county employees. Comments and discussion, including occasional applause to shouts if a comment was acceptable or disputed, continued throughout the meeting. (County employees did not participate in the public exclamations.)
As the 12 percent plus additional for specific positions ordinance was being worded by committee member Justice Tyler Pearson, he, obviously frustrated, had to ask for order several times as observers in the gallery debated, at times loudly, the process and need for a 12 percent COLA.
Once proposed the proposal passed, with the single “nay” vote from committee member Justice Matt Brown.
With the passage of the proposal, the Judges office will update all budgets to be presented to show a 12 percent COLA increase, or more if that was the original request, in the budgets which will be presented to the committee.
Brown, prior to his nay vote, had asked that the matter be tabled since the 12 percent proposal had only been presented 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Brown was joined by Justice John Allison, attending from the gallery, stating that the 24 hour notice “… seemed a process to remove a 13 member deliberative body” to the benefit of “a select few.”
“I can not vote for a budget that includes a 12 percent across-the-board COLA and I will not,” Allison said.
Committee member Justice Randy Higgins reminded Allison that the full court had the final say in budget approval. He added that in the past five years the county had not kept up with the Consumer Price Index in COLA.
“Everyone will have a vote,” Pearson added.
Sanson thanked the committee for “putting employees first” in planning the 2022 budget. In the past employees were left with whatever money was available after other department needs were met, he said, adding that that process has led to a system were employees received a 2 to 4 percent raise during the same period where the Consumer Price Index rose 12 percent.
