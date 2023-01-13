In recognition of National Blood Donor Month, the First Presbyterian Church of Conway is hosting a blood drive at its Fellowship Hall on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church Blood Drive Liaison Julie Adkisson announced in a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
“You have a chance to give others a chance,” Adkisson said, per the news release.
Members of the community are invited to the drive and encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.yourbloodinstitute.org.
While walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are preferred.
Photo identification is required to participate in the drive.
First Presbyterian Church of Conway is located at 2400 Prince St., next to Conway High School.
Per the news release, the month of January tends to be a period where there are critical blood shortages. On Dec. 31, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month.
For questions or additional information, Adkisson can be contacted at 501-472-8292, as can Arkansas Blood Institute Coordinator Woneda Grayham at 501-353-5908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.