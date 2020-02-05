Three first responders were honored Wednesday for their service to the community.
Conway Police Department officer Joshua Kear, Conway Fire Department engineer Charlie Bates and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Kenneth Hollis were respectively named officer, firefighter and deputy of the year for 2019 during the Conway Kiwanis Club meeting.
“This is our chance to recognize some of the people who take care of us every day in Conway and Faulkner County,” Conway alderman and Kiwanian David Grimes said of the annual awards ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Wearing the badge and serving the community as a law enforcement officer is a modest career, CPD Chief Jody Spradlin said.
“Policing is more than putting bad guys in jail. It’s about serving your community and having a servant’s heart,” he said.
CFD Assistant Chief Todd Cardin said local officers work well with Conway firefighters and that law enforcement officers across Faulkner County “are second to none.”
Recognizing the their respective individuals of the year was a rewarding experience, Sheriff Tim Ryals said.
To earn such titles is done so without seeking glory or attention, the sheriff said.
“They do it because God’s placed a servant’s heart in each one of these men that are receiving awards [today] as well as every deputy, every police officer, every firefighter and every first responder that’s out across this county, state and this nation,” Ryals said. “That’s what makes a difference between people of character and those that are not, because God has placed them there and they’re being obedient.”
CPD 2019 Officer of the Year
When announcing Kear as the CPD 2019 officer of the year, Chief Spradlin shared a story of the beginning of the officer’s law enforcement career, which was almost the end of his career.
Administrators are known for being strict when it comes to punctuality. Despite knowing his new employer was a stickler for punctuality, the incoming officer was late two times, the first being his first day on the job. After getting past these setbacks, Spradlin said, Kear grew into an inspirational officer.
“Even though he had a rocky start with the Conway Police Department, by being late twice and still keeping his job, he has come through a lot of things in life to get where he’s at,” the Conway police chief said.
It was special to bestow the officer of the year honor to an individual who worked to overcome his own personal life struggles and later channel that energy to help others, the police chief said.
Kear struggled with an alcohol addiction and sought treatment at Renewal Ranch before becoming a law enforcement officer.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’re able to talk about those struggles because he now uses his past experiences to help those who have been in similar circumstances,” Spradlin said to Wednesday’s crowd. “You see, officer Kear will tell you an addiction to alcohol almost cost him his life. I’m proud that he is willing and openly discusses his backroad. He doesn’t hide from it.”
The officer’s road to recovery is a story he uses to help others while serving the Conway community.
“He uses it in his job,” Spradlin said. “He uses it to serve his fellow man.”
Others who have worked alongside Kear said they believe he makes a strong impact in the community.
His supervisor, Sgt. Melissa Smith, said his success with Renewal Ranch allows him to leave lasting impressions on the residents he encounters.
“It’s no secret that officer Kear came from a humble start. He does not deny his past, but he always manages to speak in the most professional manner about his former addiction to alcohol,” she wrote in a letter that Chief Spradlin read during Wednesday’s ceremony. “He proudly shares how his illness was successfully treated through the programs of Renewal Ranch and through his own self discipline. He uses his story to foster accountability in other and as a testament to the strength of the human spirit. He is proof that any person who wants to change can change.”
The officer is actively involved in a variety of programs — juvenile justice case work, marriage counseling, Polar Plunge, Cops and Coats, Shop with a Cop, Prison Fellowship Angel Tree and others — that help foster healthy community relationships with local law enforcement.
Kear said he dedicates himself to this community, because the Conway community was there for him when he “didn’t see a future.”
“I’m just here by the grace of God,” he said after receiving the award. “I’m grateful to be here, and I’m grateful for the community of Conway.”
The officer has made a significant impact locally since he began his career with CPD 18 months ago, Spradlin said.
CFD 2019 Firefighter of the Year
Bates, who is an engineer at Station 7, was well-deserving of the 2019 Firefighter of the Year award, Assistant Chief Cardin said.
“When I was a battalion chief, he was one of my guys,” Cardin said. “I could always count on him.”
Like most other firefighters, Bates has many esteemed characteristics.
“He’s a model firefighter — hardworking, dependable, honest and [he] cares for others,” the assistant fire chief said.
While these characteristics often can be found in all firefighters, Cardin said Bates has found a way to set himself apart from others. The engineer’s role with the Central Arkansas Firefighters Christmas Boot Drive has bettered the lives of hundreds upon hundreds of families across Faulkner County and other surrounding areas.
“Last year, they raised $41,000 to help children in Faulkner County and some schools in Perry County,” Cardin said.
The boot drive provided Christmas gifts to 10 families in need in 11 school districts: Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Guy-Perkins, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Mayflower, Wooster, Springhill, Bigelow, Anne Watson and Perryville.
Along with the efforts extended to the school systems, the CAFCBD reached out to other children and families in need, providing food, clothes and toys to those who otherwise would have gone without over the holiday.
“They helped 221 families and 649 children [in 2019],” Cardin said.
Though he was thankful to be recognized, Bates said this project would not have been possible without the help of the many other firefighters and family volunteers who lent helping hands over the holiday season to raise money and wrap and deliver gifts.
“It’s an honor for be to be here,” Bates said upon receiving the award. “As chief said, there’s plenty of guys at the Conway Fire Department that really do believe in things like honor and bravery. There are guys that honestly could have this award every year. It means a lot to me to have guys that I hold such high regard vote for me [to receive this honor].”
FCSO 2019 Deputy of the Year
Sheriff Ryals said he was proud of his department and thankful for Chief Deputy Matt Rice and Patrol Lt. Chad Wooley, who are known to “lead with character.”
Rice and Wooley attended Wednesday’s ceremony to celebrate FCSO naming Cpl. Hollis as the deputy of the year.
Hollis joined FCSO’s team full-time in June 2018 after retiring from his service career with the United States Air Force.
“He has served off and on as a reserve in law enforcement units for more than 20 years before going full time,” Ryals said of Hollis. “He came to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office because he longed to serve the community where he lives. Cpl. Hollis brings years of invaluable service with him.”
Since he joined FCSO’s team, Hollis has led and trained a new generation of law enforcement officers.
The deputy also has impacted many thanks to the skills he picked up while serving in the Air Force.
The sheriff noted a particular incident where Hollis recently helped calm a suicidal individual who was armed and ready to take his own life.
“While waiting on the crisis negotiation team to arrive, Cpl. Hollis was able to call on his experiences as a veteran and courageously stepped out to make contact with the armed man,” Ryals said. “Cpl. Hollis’ communication with the man was highly effective and resulted in the negotiation teams allowing him to continue speaking to the man until he was able to deescalate the situation and render the scene safe for everyone. The man was able to get the help he needed [regarding] his ongoing PTSD.”
Hollis began his service career with the United States Air Force at 19 years old and said he looks forward to serving Faulkner County residents in the coming years.
“This is by far the best place I’ve ever worked,” he said. “We have great people at the sheriff’s office.”
Sheriff Ryals said Hollis has proven himself to be a much-needed asset at the department.
“Cpl. Hollis has been instrumental in several calls of this nature,” he said. “His experience is extensive from high-risk tactical calls to community and public relations. Cpl. Hollis continues to step up and be a great example to our deputies.”
