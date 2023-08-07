Conway health professionals and first responders recently partnered together for a training session on responding to sports injuries ahead of the return of fall sports, Conway Regional Health System announced via social media last Friday.
The training took place earlier on Friday and included Conway Regional athletic trainers, the Conway Fire Department and Pafford Medical Services first responders. As part of the training, attendees “reviewed techniques for safely removing equipment from athletes with potential spine injuries and treating heat exhaustion,” Conway Regional’s social media post read.
