First Security Bank-Conway has named Jake Nabholz to its Advisory Board of Directors.
As the incoming CEO of Nabholz Construction Corp., Nabholz brings considerable expertise in business management and community leadership to the board.
In addition to his role on the bank’s advisory board of directors, Nabholz serves on the boards for Arkansas Children’s Foundation, Philander Smith College Board of Trustees, Conway Corporation, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Associated General Contractors of Arkansas.
“First Security Bank-Conway is honored to welcome Jake to our Advisory Board of Directors,” said John Adams, president and CEO of First Security Bank-Conway. “It speaks to his and his family’s continued deep support and personal involvement in our community. They have been making Conway better for several generations now with the development of Nabholz Construction Corporation and the Nabholz Charitable Foundation. We are humbled and excited to have him join the board as we further pursue our mission of making Conway a premier place to live and work.”
Nabholz is a Conway native and part of the third generation of the Nabholz family to work with the company. Nabholz began his 23-year tenure with the company while in high school as a summer laborer.
Nabholz is a graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He worked his way up through the company, serving in business development and leadership roles in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and central Arkansas. In 2018, he was promoted to the position of regional president and managed construction operations in central and northeast Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Nabholz, and his wife, Marisa, live in Conway and have three children: Kate (14), Emily (12) and Caleb (10).
Nabholz joins the following active members of the First Security Bank-Conway Advisory Board of Directors: J. Mark Ferguson, board chairman and executive vice president of First Security Bancorp; John Adams, president and CEO of First Security Bank-Conway; Richard Arnold, CEO of Conway Corporation, retired; Mike Baldwin, executive vice president and chief lending officer of First Security Bank-Conway; Jack Bell, Director of Conway Regional Airport; George Covington, Covington Companies; Hal Crafton, Rush-Hal Companies; Linda Linn, Linn’s Auto; and Reynie Rutledge, chairman and CEO of First Security Bancorp.
