Alzheimer’s Arkansas announces that Holly Fish and Amber Tierney have joined its board of directors.
Fish has held community workshops and presentations via her role within EGP Certified Public Accountants and EGP Wealth Management, LLC. She is a connector, a storyteller, and has a true passion for lifting up others who find themselves in the caregiving situation.
“My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2016. The heartache and hard lessons learned along this difficult path sparked a fire in me and my Cajun soul,” she said. “I’ve been an advocate ever since.”
Tierney has served on the H2GO Run committee for the past three years and has seen first-hand the challenges faced by caregivers.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to bring my family’s experience to Alzheimer’s Arkansas in hopes of making a positive impact on the organization,” she said.
Amber has been a member of the First Arkansas Bank and Trust team since 2005 and currently holds the title of vice president, internal auditor.
