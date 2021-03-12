Springtime, for many Arkansans, means that weekends are reserved for long days on the lake with a fishing pole in hand. Fishin’ for a Mission is a local nonprofit organization that holds an annual benefit bass fishing tournament in order to raise money for local organizations.
This year’s tournament will be hosted on April 24 on Lake Dardanelle, in Dardanelle, Arkansas. The tournament will last for a total of nine hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The two main beneficiaries for the tournament this year will include Soul Food Cafe Mission located in Conway and Community Connections in Russellville.
Soul Food Cafe Mission is a faith-based nonprofit organization which works to create food boxes, health aids, speciality items, clothes and more to both individuals and families in need. Community Connections is a nonprofit organization that works with disabled children by providing them with extracurricular activities as well as supporting their families.
Centennial Bank on Chestnut Street in Conway presented a check for $6,000 to Fishin’ for a Mission on Wednesday. This money will go toward running the tournament.
Like most things last year, COVID-19 disrupted the annual tournament for the year of 2020. This year will be the seventh year Fishing for a Mission has been operating but the sixth tournament.
According to the Fishin’ for a Mission website, www.fish4amission.org, it costs $110 per team to register and the prize money amount is set for $7,000. This money is distributed to the ten people who place. In order to receive a tournament T-shirt, participants must register before April 7.
