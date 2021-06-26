Renewal Ranch, Soul Food Cafe Mission and Community Connections received donations through the proceeds from this year’s Fishin’ for a Mission tournament as well as funds donated by the Fishin’ for a Mission board members.
The tournament garnered $20,000, which was split evenly among Soul Food Cafe Mission and the Russellville chapter of Community Connections.
Fishin’ for a Mission board members John and Beth Sketoe donated $1,075 to Community Connections-Conway chapter in memory of their late daughter, Evie Sketoe.
Board members Fred and Robin Wantland donated $1,075 to Renewal Ranch.
Traci Harvey, co-founder of Soul Food Cafe Mission alongside her husband Rick Harvey, said the $10,000 will help toward four of the organization’s goals – the shower/laundry truck where people can take showers and do laundry for free; the food truck that will serve meals at no charge; a medical appointment transportation service that will take people without a ride to medical appointments; and a larger walk-in cooler and freezer.
“We are so thankful for Fishin’ for a Mission,” Traci said. “They have supported Soul Food Cafe Mission for the last seven years, and we have been so blessed by their donations all these years. Brian and Amanda Parsons [who lead Fishin’ for a Mission] are such an amazing, generous couple that have worked so hard to bring in resources to Soul Food. We will never be able to thank them enough for all they’ve accomplished through this giving for the Kingdom of God.”
Soul Food Cafe Mission gives out food boxes, health/beauty aids, clothing, haircuts and hot meals every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1717 S. Donaghey Ave. in Conway. The organization was established in 2001. For more about Soul Food Cafe Mission, or to donate/volunteer, visit https://www.soulfoodcafemission.org.
James Loy, Renewal Ranch executive director, said the funds would be used “toward us providing the care for 66 men and their families at the ranch.”
“We are humbled and grateful that Fishin for a Mission thought of Renewal Ranch and the needs of our men and their families,” Loy said.
Renewal Ranch is a faith-based program that helps men and their families who have struggled with addiction, homelessness and other difficulties. The organization celebrated its 10th anniversary in February. For more information about Renewal Ranch or to donate, visit https://www.therenewalranch.org.
Community Connections is dedicated to improving the lives of children with disabilities and their families. Many children with special needs have little opportunity for extra-curricular activity, Director Courtney Leach said, also noting families of the children offer lack education and a support network.
Community Connections was established in 2005 when Todd and Amy Denton, owners of Pediatrics Plus Therapy Services, and some of their staff saw that many children with disabilities did not have the opportunity to play sports and participate in the arts like their siblings and peers.
From this need, Community Connections was created to provide extra-curricular activities for children with disabilities and support for their families, Leach said.
“We serve kids who get therapy all over the state,” she said. “We do all activities in the community – such as soccer at UCA [University of Central Arkansas] and gymnastics at Sonshine Academy.”
For more information about Community Connections or to donate/volunteer, visit https://www.communityconnectionsar.org.
Fishin’ for a Mission started the fishing tournament, which is on Lake Dardanelle annually, to raise money for charitable organizations seven years ago.
For more information about Fishin’ for a Mission, including how to donate/volunteer, visit https://www.fish4amission.org.
