Deluca Properties will host a fishing derby to raise funds for The CALL (Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime).
The CALL offers support centers across the state that allows families to interact in a safe, comfortable setting through partnerships with the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services.
The fishing derby will be June 4 at Lakeview Landing on Highway 95 in Overcup.
“The community of Morrilton is coming together with the help and direction of Deluca Properties to organize a fishing derby open to all ages,” Phillip Thomas of Deluca Properties said.
Entry fees for ages 16 and older will be $25. Registration begins at 6 a.m. June 4.
“Late entries are always welcome,” Thomas said.
The fishing derby will last until 11 a.m. with prizes given afterward for first, second and third place in the derby.
“There will be venders on site with food, live music and other attractions for our community to come out and enjoy,” Thomas said. “We are asking that our communities come together because this cause greatly benefits us all. We hope to see everyone out in force on June 4 ready to participate and donate and support this wonderful cause.”
