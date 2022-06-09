Deluca Properties held the “Beat the Drum” fundraiser on Saturday at Lakeview Landing on Overlap Lake off Highway 95 in order to raise awareness and funds for area foster kids in need of homes.
The proceeds from the event went to The CALL of Conway and Faulkner counties and the event had a “good turnout” of fishermen and children, Shauna Paul with Deluca Properties said.
“We had The Coffee Bean truck, Trezvant’s Bar-B-Q truck and Hardy’s Fun Time Inflatables, LLC along with live music set up for participants,” Paul said.
The kids at the event were able to win prizes in many categories including biggest drum, biggest fish, biggest brim and more along with door prizes that were drawn.
“The children had so much fun,” Paul said. “Deluca Properties, LLC would like to thank every single person and business that donated to this event including but not limited to Make Your Mark Apparel, ETW, Brents and Sons, Chapman Marble, Two Guys Hibachi, JTK Investments, Tobacco Corner, Annie Duvall, CPA, Lentz Co., Farm Bureau, Vaughn Roofing, 5 Mile Store and Deli, Ace Hardware, Hairport, Mackey’s Catfish, Coffee Bean, Barnyard Friends, Hagans Dodge, Magie Ford and Big Cuppa.”
