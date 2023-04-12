The Central Arkansas Fishing Community (CAFC) Youth Program is set to host the second annual Fishing Rodeo and Derby in Ohana Celebration Park in Vilonia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22.

The event is in collaboration with the Arkansas Better Dads Program and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) with the goal of introducing young kids to the basics of fishing in order for them to enjoy the sport in the future with their friends and family.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.