The Central Arkansas Fishing Community (CAFC) Youth Program is set to host the second annual Fishing Rodeo and Derby in Ohana Celebration Park in Vilonia from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22.
The event is in collaboration with the Arkansas Better Dads Program and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) with the goal of introducing young kids to the basics of fishing in order for them to enjoy the sport in the future with their friends and family.
“This is the second annual derby, and this year we have also partnered with the Arkansas Better Dads program,” Sterling Tatro, the founder of the CAFC, said. “Their mission is simple, help men in Arkansas be better dads. An initiative of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Arkansas Better Dads (ABD) works with a variety of community partners to connect fathers with resources and training activities, and help support opportunities for Dads, and their families to enjoy time together and make memories.”
The Fishing Rodeo and Derby is free and open to the public. Those who wish to participate must be under the age of 16 and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The event is geared toward kids in elementary school, but it is open to all ages under the age of 16.
Each angler is only allowed to use one pole and can only keep up to three catfish. All other species must be released, per AGFC rules.
Award and prizes will be given out immediately after the derby is complete.
Registration is open until April 15, but those who want to participant can still register after that date in person on the day of the event.
Those that preregister online at https://tinyurl.com/4xw9ru39 before April 15 will receive a fishing tackle kit. Donations and volunteer signups can also be done through that website.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
