Conway Corp has announced certifications earned by five cable department employees from the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE):
Telecom Installer Trainee Jacob Keller and Telecom Installer Technicians 1 Lane McNew and Matt Stephens have earned their SCTE Broadband Premises Installer certification. They each joined the company in 2020 as an Installer Trainee.
Telecom Construction Technician 3 Alex Bethea has earned his SCTE Coaxial Construction certification. Bethea joined the company in 2018 as a Cable TV Field Worker.
Telecom Construction Technician 5 John Spotts has earned his SCTE Optical Fiber Construction certification. Spotts joined the company in 2018 as an Installer Trainee.
SCTE is a non-profit professional association for the advancement of technology, standards and workforce education related to cable telecommunications engineering. SCTE Certification is based on in-depth testing and ongoing professional development maintenance through continuing technical education requirements.
