Five fighters from Conway competed in the Wanda Bateman Holiday Classic amateur boxing tournament in Pine Bluff earlier this month, with two of them winning their respective divisions. The other three each narrowly lost their fights in split decisions.
All five train with Coach Rodney Gillespie at Gillepsie Boxing Club at 1101 Markham St. in downtown Conway.
Greyson Pulliam, 15, won in the 139-pound weight class one-minute junior male division to 16-year-old Derek Dixon of the Defenders Boxing Club.
“It was his first time out and he won,” Gillespie beamed.
Cayden Bustos, 14, won in the 125-pound weight class in the one-minute intermediate male division against opponent 13-year-old Lydarious Watkins from the Azeez Boxing Club.
“Cayden has been with me a couple of years,” Gillespie said. “It’s like I fight through those kids. My adrenaline is pumping, theirs is pumping. I catch myself moving with them. When they win, I win.
Carson Stell, 14, lost in a split decision in the 147-pound weight class in the one-minute intermediate male division to 15-year-old Abiah Butler of Hot Springs Boxing Arts.
Hamdi Hamad, 18, lost in a split decision in the 203-pound weight class one-minute youth male division to 17-year-old Gavin Tubbs from the Augusta Boxing Club.
Trevor Jones, 20, lost in a split decision in the 203-pound weight class in the two-minute senior novice male division to 23-year-old Brandon Move.
“They all lost by split decisions, very close,” Gillespie said, laughing before admitting his bias. “In all honesty, as a coach, I think they won.”
Gillespie said he is so excited that Conway will host a fight next year.
Hendrix College will host the Winter Heat tournament on Jan. 14. The amateur boxing match will include fighters from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri and Louisiana.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the first fight is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Kids 3 and under get in free. General admission is $20 and ringside seats are $50 each. VIP tables are available upon request. The Winter Heat tournament is sanctioned by USA Boxing.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
