The Faulkner County Detention Center recently had a graduation ceremony for five detention officers who successfully completed Auxiliary Law Enforcement Training.
“When new detention officers are hired with the department, they complete a detention officer training program, which lasts for six weeks,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Following successful completion of that course, they receive on-the-job training before beginning the jail standards course, which is 56 hours long.”
Once they have successfully completed the jail standards course and maintained an exemplary record in their positions, they are invited to apply for participation in the Auxiliary Law Enforcement Training course, Skaggs said.
To apply, applicants must complete an essay explaining why they should be chosen for the position, pass an additional background check and complete a panel interview.
“Selected individuals are chosen based on their work performance, ambition, determination, leadership abilities and dedication to Faulkner County,” Skaggs said. “Once selected, these individuals complete a 120-hour online course and 40 hours of residential hands-on training in the department.
“Congratulations to Sgt. Chris Watkins, Sgt. Anngelica Beyers, Cpl. Odis Laird, Court Security Officer Lewis Noggle and Court Security Officer Jonathan Barnat. We are proud to have you as members of our team.”
