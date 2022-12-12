Auxiliary training

Sgt. Chris Watkins, Sgt. Anngelica Beyers, Cpl. Odis Laird, Court Security Officer Lewis Noggle and Court Security Officer Jonathan Barnat successfully completed Auxiliary Law Enforcement Training.

 Submitted photo

The Faulkner County Detention Center recently had a graduation ceremony for five detention officers who successfully completed Auxiliary Law Enforcement Training.

“When new detention officers are hired with the department, they complete a detention officer training program, which lasts for six weeks,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Following successful completion of that course, they receive on-the-job training before beginning the jail standards course, which is 56 hours long.”

