Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.

Russell Robinson, 35, of Dover, Arkansas, was sentenced to 204 months imprisonment for kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and maiming in aid of racketeering. The remaining four defendants were sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine: Jeffrey Howell, 38, of Russellville, was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment, Richard Hampton, 42, of Pottsville, and Tiffany Parker, 42, of Russellville, were both sentenced to 96 months imprisonment, and April Teeter, 40, of Russellville, was sentenced to 90 months imprisonment. In addition to prison time, United States District Judge Brian S. Miller also sentenced each defendant to five years of supervised release following their terms of imprisonment.

