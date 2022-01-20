Five new deputy recruits for the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) have gone through the New Recruit Training Program over the past two weeks under the leadership of Sheriff Tim Ryals, Chief Deputy Chad Wooley and Training Commander Landon Rappold.
The intense training program, recruits are trained on “discipline, constitutional rights afforded to citizens, policies and procedures, affirmative action, community-oriented policing, diversity, building clearance procedures, responsible firearms handling, physical fitness and many other topics,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
“Our training team has worked diligently in preparing this training program over the past year,” she said. “We are confident that this new pre-academy training program will help produce the well rounded and respected deputies you expect in Faulkner County.”
The five recruits – Anthony Springer, Zachary Craig, Shelby Watkins, Pierce Quinn and Jason Lingo – will graduate the New Recruit Training Program on Friday morning before heading to Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) in Camden next week.
On Jan. 13, the trainees underwent Taser training.
“New recruits learned protocols and safety procedures associated with the usage of the Taser, and they were tested on their knowledge,” Skaggs said. “Each new recruit was also exposed to the thrill of the Taser themselves to provide them firsthand experience of the effects.”
On Jan. 14, they spent the day learning how to conduct traffic stops.
“As traffic stops are one of the most unknown and potentially dangerous situations law enforcement officers engage in, it is important to spend time with new recruits discussing proper protocols and officer safety,” Skaggs said. “Recruits also practiced a variety of scenarios officers may expect to encounter during a traffic stop.”
On Tuesday, Sync Fitness of Conway allowed the recruits to use its facility for physical fitness training.
Skaggs said FCSO was grateful for the chance “to utilize the extremely clean and professional facility” at Sync Fitness.
“We truly appreciate this generosity,” she said.
Lt. Cody Hughes from MEMS trained the recruits on life-saving measures, including NARCAN, CPR and Stop the Bleed, on Wednesday.
To view a profile feature on each of the new recruits, visit the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
